Navy Pier Holds Children’s New Years Eve Celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) — For Chicago kids, it’s already 2017.
Families with young children welcomed 2017 at the stroke of noon on Saturday at Navy Pier’s Chicago Children’s Museum.
The event kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, where kids could make their own crown. At 11:30 a.m. a dance party started and kids both big and small sang and danced together. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
“This is absolutely their midnight. They are in bed by eight, nine o’clock on New Year’s Ever. They just can’t make it.”
Michael Lang’s family returns year, after year to this party. What brings them back? It’s the confetti that shoots into the air, when the clock strikes noon.
“It’s always the confetti. That’s the biggest attraction.”
Seven-year-old Cullen Lang was filling his hat with it, then throwing it in the air, catching it, and filling his hat some more.