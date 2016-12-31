Police: Man Shot To Death After Crash In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death during an argument after a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
The 24-year-old was driving at 12:29 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Chicago when a Mercedes sideswiped his vehicle, according to Chicago Police. Someone got out of the Mercedes and began arguing with the man.
During the argument, the person who had exited the Mercedes pulled out a gun and shot the man in the left side, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the death.
