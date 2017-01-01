Bloody Mary Recipes

January 1, 2017 11:19 AM

Hendrick’s Gin Red Snapper Recipe

 

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 Parts Hendrick’s Gin

3 Parts Tomato Juice

1/2 Part Lemon Juice

2 Dashes of Tabasco

2 Dashes of Worcester Sauce

1 Dash of Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Pinch of Sea Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Celery Salt and Celery Seed

1/3 Part Ruby Port

1 Sprig Basil and a Cucumber Spear.

 

PREPARATION:

Assemble ingredients in a glass with ice and stir. Strain into an iced long glass and float with a thin layer of port

 

Green Bloody Maria

2 oz Milagro Silver

1 Tomatillo

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

4 Cucumber Slices

1 pinch Cilantro

1 slice Jalapeno

1 pinch Minced Garlic

1 pinch Salt

 

Blend all ingredients without ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass with ice. Garnish with cucumber.

 

Bloody Mary using Reyka Vodka

 

1 ½ oz Reyka Vodka

4 dashes Tabasco

2 dashes Worcestershire

Pinch of salt & pepper

¼ oz lemon juice

4 oz tomato juice

 

GLASS – Collins

GARNISH – Lime, lemon, olive

