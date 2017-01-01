Bloody Mary Recipes

Hendrick’s Gin Red Snapper Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 Parts Hendrick’s Gin
3 Parts Tomato Juice
1/2 Part Lemon Juice
2 Dashes of Tabasco
2 Dashes of Worcester Sauce
1 Dash of Rice Wine Vinegar
1 Pinch of Sea Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Celery Salt and Celery Seed
1/3 Part Ruby Port
1 Sprig Basil and a Cucumber Spear.
PREPARATION:
Assemble ingredients in a glass with ice and stir. Strain into an iced long glass and float with a thin layer of port
Green Bloody Maria
2 oz Milagro Silver
1 Tomatillo
1 oz Lime Juice
.5 oz Agave Nectar
4 Cucumber Slices
1 pinch Cilantro
1 slice Jalapeno
1 pinch Minced Garlic
1 pinch Salt
Blend all ingredients without ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass with ice. Garnish with cucumber.
Bloody Mary using Reyka Vodka
1 ½ oz Reyka Vodka
4 dashes Tabasco
2 dashes Worcestershire
Pinch of salt & pepper
¼ oz lemon juice
4 oz tomato juice
GLASS – Collins
GARNISH – Lime, lemon, olive