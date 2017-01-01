Chicago Police Shoot Man After Chase; 3 Cops Hurt

(STMW) — Chicago police shot a man who fled a traffic stop early Sunday in an incident that also sent three officers in the hospital, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The man was in critical but stable condition Sunday, according to police. No gun was found at the scene of the shooting. Supt. Eddie Johnson said the hospitalized officers were in good condition and had perhaps already been released. The officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative duty for 30 days, which is routine, he said.

CPD first released details of the incident at an unrelated news conference at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police noticed a white Hyundai SUV speeding and running a stop sign at 2:20 a.m. near the 1200 block of South State Street, Johnson said. The driver initially stopped the car when officers tried to pull it over, but he drove south after officers left their car. Police followed the car for about five blocks and saw it drive up on the sidewalk, Johnson said.

Finally, the SUV sideswiped several cars and crashed into a police squad car, injuring the officers. Police approached the car and found the man in the driver’s seat. Johnson said the man struggled as officers tried to restrain him, and that’s when an officer shot him two times. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, Johnson said.

The man, who is in his 40s, has a criminal history and an open warrant, Johnson said. He is in police custody but has not formally been charged.

