Jordan Howard Breaks Bears’ Rookie Rushing Record

By Chris Emma–

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — A franchise that’s seen some legendary running backs has a new rookie rushing record.

Jordan Howard has surpassed Matt Forte as the Bears’ leading rookie rusher, breaking the mark of 1,238 yards. Howard has done so in just 13 starts on the season.

Howard, the fifth-round pick out of Indiana, broke the mark with a 17-yard rush in the second quarter of Sunday’s season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Forte set his mark in 2008. He was a second-round pick out of Tulane.

Earlier this week, Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains admitted how Howard has surprised him.

“I’m gonna be real honest when I say this — I didn’t see the greatness in Jordan in OTAs and training camp,” Loggains said. “Part of it was because he was hurt. Part of it is because he’s a much better play when the shoulder pads are on and it’s live — because he’s a big back and he’s hard to tackle. …

“His running style is different. It’s sometimes hard to see that, where you can see other guys’ quickness and stuff like that show up. You don’t get to see the vision, because it’s not live.”

Howard has now rushed to Bears history as the franchise’s record-holder for rookie rushing.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.