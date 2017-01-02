Metra Installs Portraits Of South Chicago Residents At Stations

CHICAGO (CBS) — Portraits featuring South Chicago residents have been installed at Metra stations on the South Side.
The portraits, which feature South Chicago residents, were also created by people who live in the neighborhood, Metra said. The portraits were hung in December at the 87th and 93rd street stations on the South Chicago Branch of the Metra Electric Line.
The project was brought to Metra by arch-treasures, a nonprofit organization that uses the arts to improve neighborhoods, Metra said.
