Mail Carrier Robbed At Gunpoint In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
The suspect, armed with a gun, approached the mail carrier outside of the delivery truck in the 7900 block of South Manistee at 12:50 p.m., according to Chicago Police.
The suspect ran away with packages and U.S. mail, police said. The victim was not hurt.
Area South detectives and U.S. Postal police are investigating.
