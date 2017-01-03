Mail Carrier Robbed At Gunpoint In South Shore

January 3, 2017 6:23 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The suspect, armed with a gun, approached the mail carrier outside of the delivery truck in the 7900 block of South Manistee at 12:50 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The suspect ran away with packages and U.S. mail, police said. The victim was not hurt.

Area South detectives and U.S. Postal police are investigating.

