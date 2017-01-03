State Police Probe Deadly Police Shooting Near Villa Park

(CBS) — State Police are conducting an independent investigation after a DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a teenager early yesterday near Villa Park.
The deputy was responding to a domestic violence call at a home near Standish Lane and Ardmore Avenue.
There was an altercation, police said, between the deputy and a teenager identified as Travon Johnson.
The deputy, who was the only officer at the scene, said he thought the teen had a knife, and he fired multiple shots, killing Johnson.
The teen reportedly had mental issues and the Daily Herald reports it was the first deadly shooting invoving a DuPage sheriff’s deputy in more than 20 years.