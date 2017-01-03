Trump Wants Chicago To Use Stop-And-Frisk Practices To Curb Crime

CHICAGO (CBS) – Once again, Chicago’s soaring murder rate is on the mind of president-elect Donald Trump.

Trump suggested the federal government might need to step in. And in the same tweet, the president-elect took a swipe at Mayor Rahm Emanuel suggesting he is not getting the job done.

Chicago murder rate is record setting – 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

So we wonder, what could the Trump administration do to curb Chicago’s violent crime?

The staggering increase in murders and shootings this past year has torn apart families and embarrassed Chicago across the country.

“We need law and order,” said Trump at a September debate.

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly cited Chicago’s violent crime and offered a solution.

“In a place like Chicago, you do stop and frisk which has worked well,” Trump said. “Mayor Giuliani is here, worked very well in New York. It brought the crime rate way down.”

But the effectiveness of stop and first in New York has been disrupted and a judge ruled it the way was done there unconstitutional.

CBS 2 spoke to our legal analyst Irv Miller.

“it’s a valid stategy to stop people on the street from carrying guns,” Miller said. “The problem is stop and frisk was abused in Chicago and New York.”

Miller said Trump could add more federal agents to assist police and hire more federal prosecutors, but that would not be enough.

“Even if you have every cop on the corner,” Miller said. ‘It’s still not the answer to the problem.”

A problem, said Dr. Gary Slutkin, founder of the violence reduction program CeaseFire, the Trump administration could address as a public health crisis.

“The way shootings are stopped is from the inside out,” Dr. Slutkin said. “These health-based outreach workers and interrupters who are so highly trained that they can prevent someone from actually doing a shooting and then preventing the spread of them.”

Doctor Slutkin said shootings jumped dramatically in Chicago after CeaseFire lost state funding. President-elect Trump could order several federal departments to help the city, including HUD and Health and Human Services.

A spokesman for Mayor Emanuel said Monday, “The federal government has a strong role to play in public safety by funding summer jobs and prevention programs for at-risk kids.”