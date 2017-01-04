670 Celebrates Terry Boers’ Retirement With Farewell Show Thursday

(CBS) 670 The Score will celebrate longtime host Terry Boers’ retirement Thursday with a “Toast to Terry” — a five-hour show dedicated to honoring his 25 years in sports talk radio.

The show will be held from 1-6 p.m. in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Studio at the CBS Radio offices. The event is closed to the general public, though tickets are available to be won by listening to 670 on Wednesday.

In addition to being on the 670 airwaves, the show will have a live video stream and live audio stream. The video stream will be available to watch on the 670 Facebook page. The audio stream can be heard here.

The show will be hosted solo by Boers, but he’ll have plenty of friends joining him on air. There are 30-plus guests scheduled to join him, including many familiar faces of yesteryear.

You can use #ToastToTerry to keep up with the happenings on Twitter.

Thursday’s show will featured limited commercials. A Score original who joined when the station launched on Jan. 2, 1992, Boers will officially retire after the farewell show.