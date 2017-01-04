911 Tapes Released From Fatal Police Shooting In DuPage County

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have released tapes of calls made to 911 moments before a DuPage County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in unincorporated Villa Park on Monday.

The deputy shot and killed Trevon Johnson while responding to 911 calls of a violent domestic disturbance, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the deputy believed Johnson was armed with a knife. Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office released the tapes of 911 calls from that incident.

The 911 tapes reveal confusion over a domestic dispute that brought deputies to a home near Standish Lane and Ardmore Avenue shortly after midnight Monday.

“My brother is going crazy. He’s breaking stuff, hitting people with glasses, and everything,” Trevon’s brother told 911.

A dispatcher repeatedly asked if Trevon was armed.

Caller: “He was picking up knives and glasses and bottles and everything; throwing them.”

Dispatcher: “Does he have any knives or anything with him right now?”

Caller: “Um, I think so.”

Dispatcher: “Does he have a knife on him now?”

Caller: “Yeah, he’s threatened people.”

The dispatcher later asked what type of knife Trevon had, and the brother said it was a large kitchen knife or carving knife. The brother also told 911 that Trevon had a history of mental illness.

Trevon’s sister also called 911, and told the dispatcher he had threatened her with a knife, punched her, pulled out her braids, and threw a Christmas tree into a television.

“Y’all need to come get him, and take him now,” she said.

A dispatcher also asked Trevon’s sister if Trevon had any guns.

“No, but he’s probably fixing to go get one. He needs to go, now,” she said.

In a different call, another person said Trevon only ever had a butter knife, but didn’t have it anymore.

Nearly 6 minutes into the brother’s 911 call, gunshots were heard over the phone, but it was unclear if those were the shots that killed Trevon, or if someone else in the home fired a gun. Screams and commotion on the recording escalated after the shots were fired.

After the shooting, Trevon’s family denied he had a weapon when he was shot.

“We’ve got a person who was unarmed, and now he’s dead,” said Trevon’s uncle, Alfonzo Singletary. “I know that the state has already given a narrative, the police department, of what happened, but we want you all to wait until you hear our side, our narrative, before anybody makes any decision or judgment of what happened.”

The Johnson family’s attorney said the shooting was unjustified, and the deputy should be held accountable for his actions.

Neighbors said police have been called to the Johnson home several times for domestic disturbances.

“The police have been called numerous times over there, I mean, there have been incidences there, quite a few times,” Julie Dollinger said.

Illinois State Police were investigating the shooting.