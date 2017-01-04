Man Killed, Another Critically Wounded In West Side Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a Homan Square neighborhood shooting Tuesday night on the West Side.
Officers responding at 11:13 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 3200 block of West Lexington found two men lying in the street, according to Chicago Police.
Simmieon McGruder, 23, was shot in the head and left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the 3600 block of West Douglas.
The other man, thought to be in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was also taken to Sinai, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)