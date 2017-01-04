Second Mail Carrier Robbed On South Side In Two Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two mail carriers have been robbed in the last two days on the South Side.

The most recent robbery happened about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The mail carrier, a 26-year-old woman, was in the 1200 block of East 102nd Street when she was approached by two men who pulled out a handgun and demanded her property, according to Chicago Police.

One of the suspects was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, about 6-foot and 195 pounds with brown eyes and dreadlocks, police said. He was wearing a black hoodie. The second suspect was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds with brown eyes and dreadlocks.

About 24 hours earlier, anther mail carrier was robbed in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

The suspect, armed with a gun, approached the mail carrier outside of the delivery truck in the 7900 block of South Manistee at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. He rifled through the mail truck, stole a large quantity of mail and a package, then ran south on Manistee and west through an alley in the 8000 block of South Manistee.

He was described as a black man between 19 and 23 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, 145 to 150 pounds and wearing a black hoodie, a black outer jacket with gray patchwork, a black ski mask and black jeans.

The mail carriers were not hurt during either of the robberies, according to police.

Area South detectives are investigating along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in Tuesday’s robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Postal Inspector D. Majewski at (312) 983-7879 or U.S. Postal Police at (312) 983-6284. After business hours, tipsters can call (888) 876-5322 or Chicago Police at (312) 747-7581.

