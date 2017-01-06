After The Bell: Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

(CBS) — Stocks closed higher Friday after hitting all-time highs earlier in the session as investors sifted through a mixed government jobs report.
The S&P 500 gained 8, the NASDAQ added 33 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 64 points, settling to 19,963.
“The market started out a little weak, but then buyers came in … and then later strengthened as the day went on,” says Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services.
He also noted that regional banks, financials and the tech sector look poised to move higher over the next year.