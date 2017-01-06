Cubs Pitchers/Catchers Report Feb. 14, Rest Of Squad On Feb. 17

(CBS) The Cubs start their work toward defending their championship on Feb. 14.
That’s the day their pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Mesa, Ariz. Their first workout will follow on Feb. 15. Position players report Feb. 17, with the first full-squad workout following on Feb. 18.
The Cubs start their Cactus League slate with split-squad games against the Athletics and Giants on Feb. 25. Additionally, Chicago has added a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale on March 2 at 7:10 p.m. Arizona time.
The Cubs broke their 108-year championship drought by defeating the Indians in seven games in the World Series last season.