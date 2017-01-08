Three Hurt After 2-11 Fire In Austin Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people suffered minor injuries in an extra-alarm fire Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
Crews responded at 7:12 a.m. to the two-story building at Cicero and Huron, according to Fire Media Affairs. The alarm was upgraded to a 2-11 at 7:36 a.m.
A total of 110 members of the fire department were on the scene, fighting the blaze in single-digit temperatures.
Three people were taken with minor injuries to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, according to Fire Media.
The blaze was extinguished by 9 a.m.
About 12 people were displaced by the fire.