Three Hurt After 2-11 Fire In Austin Neighborhood

January 8, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people suffered minor injuries in an extra-alarm fire Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Crews responded at 7:12 a.m. to the two-story building at Cicero and Huron, according to Fire Media Affairs. The alarm was upgraded to a 2-11 at 7:36 a.m.

A total of 110 members of the fire department were on the scene, fighting the blaze in single-digit temperatures.

Three people were taken with minor injuries to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, according to Fire Media.

The blaze was extinguished by 9 a.m.

About 12 people were displaced by the fire.

