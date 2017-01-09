Man Stabbed, Seriously Wounded In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed and seriously wounded early Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
About 2:50 a.m., the 37-year-old was in a fight with another male in the 700 block of West 50th Place when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody Monday morning as Area South detectives investigated.
