Oak Brook Police Release Sketch Of Mall Mugger

(CBS) — Oak Brook police are asking shoppers to be vigilant after a 65-year-old woman was attacked outside Macy’s over the weekend.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Officer Garrett Church says it was around 5:00. The victim was in the Yellow F parking lot, when an unknown man approached her.
The man implied he had a knife, then pulled on her purse until he got it and she fell outside her vehicle.
“Just like any shopping mall, we’re not immune to this kind of attack. They don’t happen often, but they do occur,” Church says.
Police on Monday released a sketch of the suspect.