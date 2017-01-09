One Killed, One Wounded In West Side Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed, and another was wounded, after they were shot Monday morning while in a vehicle in the Austin neighborhood.
Police said the victims were driving east in the 4500 block of West Lexington at about 9:45 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up alongside them, and the driver of the SUV opened fire. Two passengers were injured, and the driver took them to West Sububan Medical Center in Oak Park.
Both victims, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, had been shot in the head. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 23-year-old’s condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital.
No one was in custody Monday afternoon. Area Central detectives were investigating.