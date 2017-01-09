Police: Woman Disappears From Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are looking for a 35-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who disappeared Sunday afternoon from her Albany Park neighborhood home on the Northwest Side.
Lauren Fanning was last seen about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Montrose and Monticello, according to an alert issued Monday morning.
The 5-foot-8, 140-pound white woman has brown hair and green eyes, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)