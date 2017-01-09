Same-Sex Couple From France Starts Family With Geneva Surrogate’s Help

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Geneva woman has helped a same-sex couple from France start a family.
Jimi and Antoine Goninan had to look away from home for someone to carry their child, because surrogacy is illegal in France (for all couples).
A search firm helped them find an egg donor from California, and a surrogate from Geneva — Tara, a mother of three plus two foster children. She not only carried their baby, but let Jimi and Antoine stay with her family just ahead of Nathaniel’s birth.
Nathaniel arrived on New Year’s Day, at 7 pounds and 9 ounces. He was the first baby of 2017 born at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
His birth came much faster than the Goninans had expected.
Jimi said he and Antoine left the delivery room while doctors gave Tara an epidural, but Nathaniel arrived before they had a chance to administer it.
Jimi said they plan to stay in touch with Tara and their egg donor, a woman from California; and have already been sharing pictures.
If all goes well, down the road Jimi and Antoine would like Tara to carry another embryo they had created – this time using Antoine’s sperm.