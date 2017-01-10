2 Killed, 5 Wounded In Monday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least five other people were wounded in shootings Monday across the city, according to Chicago Police.

The day’s latest homicide happened at 7:44 p.m. in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side, when officers responding to a call of a person shot found a male lying in the 1600 block of North Keystone, police said. The male, thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Earlier in the day, one man was killed and another wounded in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting. Three men were in a vehicle at 9:47 a.m. heading east in the 4500 block of West Lexington when a black SUV pulled up alongside them and the driver started shooting. A backseat passenger, 21, and a front seat passenger, 23, were both shot in the head. The 26-year-old driver was not injured, and he drove the victims to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at 10:07 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. The 23-year-old man’s condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Monday’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 11:50 p.m. during an attempted robbery in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 27-year-old woman was walking in the 200 block of West 111th Place when a male walked up and demanded her money, police said. When the woman told the suspect that she didn’t have any cash, he opened fire, striking her in both legs. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 37-year-old man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was sitting in a parked car at 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Long when two males walked up and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the left arm and taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

At 3:10 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 300 block of North Laramie in Austin when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the buttocks, police said. The teenager was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 11:15 a.m., a 24-year-old man was getting into his car in the 4500 block of South Vincennes in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side when someone in a passing van fired shots, hitting him in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Monday’s shootings followed a weekend in which one man was killed and eight other people were wounded in Chicago shootings.

