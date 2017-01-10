Cubs Visit To White House Before Obama Leaves? It’s Under Consideration, Sources Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A visit to the White House by the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before President Obama leaves office is being discussed, sources tell CBS 2’s Jay Levine.
“Don’t rule it out,” the source said.
Cubs spokesman Julian Green told Levine the team is “still hopeful” a visit will happen.
After the Cubs won the title, the president, a long-time White Sox fan, tweeted an invitation.
As for the timing of a visit, the president is in Chicago tonight to make a farewell speech.
He leaves office on Jan. 20 when President Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation’s 45th president.
The Cubs have their annual convention in Chicago this weekend, leading to speculation that a visit could happen next week.