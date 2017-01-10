Illinois Congressional Aide Found Dead

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — An aide to Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski has been found dead in a suburban Chicago home.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Marianne Viverito was found early Tuesday in the basement of a home in Oak Lawn. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oak Lawn police says the department received a request for a well-being check from an out-of-state police agency concerning a woman who may have been injured in a domestic fight.
Police issued a statement saying the Viverito’s death was an “isolated incident” and the public was not in any danger.
In a statement, Lipinski called the 55-year-old Viverito a “beloved and trusted” member of his staff who will be missed.
Viverito was the daughter of former state senator and current Stickney Township supervisor Lou Viverito.
