Man Stole 2 Vehicles, Fired Shots In South Loop

January 10, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: carjacking, South Loop

(STMW) — A man stole two vehicles and fired shots near a busy intersection in the South Loop Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:28 p.m., the male in a yellow jacket approached a person in the 3700 block of West 16th Street, pulled out a gun and demanded their silver Buick, according to Chicago Police. He drove off in the Buick.

A few minutes later, the same suspect demanded a white BMW from another victim at Roosevelt and Clark, police said. He fired shots before driving off in the BMW.

No injuries were reported, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia