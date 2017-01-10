Wind Rattles Chicago, Delays Flights

(CBS) — It’s been a windy day in the Windy City.
WBBM’s Steve Miller talked to some people braving the breeze.
Accu Weather says wind gusts downtown have been as high as 48 mph; gusts averaged 30 miles an hour downtown.
The high winds should last through about 9 p.m. Tuesday, and then drop off rapidly.
“I saw a woman almost blow over, by the Sears Tower. She was a very little one,” one pedestrian tells Miller.
High winds were blamed for flight delays of 60 minutes or more at O’Hare International Airport and the cancelation of nearly 300 flights. The impact was not as drastic at Midway Airport.