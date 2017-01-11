LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

13-Year-Old Seriously Wounded In North Lawndale Shooting

January 11, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: North Lawndale, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 3:18 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 16th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the back and in serious condition at the scene, police said.

A police source said he is a documented gang member.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

