3 Found Dead At Home In Lake In The Hills

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police found the bodies of three people inside a home in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police and firefighters received a call of an unresponsive person in a home in the 2300 block of Daybreak Drive in Lake in the Hills.

When firefighters arrived, the home was locked, so crews broke down the door, and found three people dead inside.

Authorities have not yet released the victims’ names or ages, but neighbors said a mother and her two children lived in the home.

Monicia Brown’s cousin often played with the 8-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother. She watched in horror Tuesday as her worst fears were realized next door.

“It’s shocking,” Brown said. “I don’t believe it. They live right next door. My cousin played with the little girl. I knew them, so that’s why I’m just like, I have never been this close to death before.”

Brown said the mother had seemed to be depressed lately. She last heard from the mother on New Year’s Day.

“I just always saw her sad. These last few weeks, I saw her sad, and when I went over there on New Year’s – because I needed to grab a safety pin for my New Year’s dress – the little daughter answered the door, and the mom was like, ‘Tell her, no, we don’t have any,’ and I’m like, ‘Alright, happy holidays, guys,’ and that was actually the last time I seen or talked to the mom,” she said.

Police have not said if foul play is suspected, but said the deaths were an isolated incident that presents no threat to the community.