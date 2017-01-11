Broken Crane Blocking Lanes On Lake Shore Drive, Delays Expected

LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

January 11, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Commuter Delays, Gold Coast, Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — Delays are expected for commuters driving south on Lake Shore Drive due to a lane blockage near the Gold Coast neighborhood on the North Side.

The delays are caused by a broken crane that is blocking two left, southbound lanes just south of North Avenue, according to city’s Department of Transportation. The crane, located approximately at 1400 N. Lake Shore Drive, was being used to perform maintenance on the drive.

The blockage is expected to cause delays for motorists during the evening rush hour as workers try to remove the crane as quickly as possible.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

