Dense Fog Advisory In Effect Throughout Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Lake and Porter counties, including the cities of Dixon, DeKalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Chicago, Ottawa, Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac, Gary and Valparaiso. The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Visibility is expected to be a quarter mile or less, according to the NWS Chicago. The low visibility will make travel hazardous.
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilites will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. When driving, you should slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.