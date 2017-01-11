Fast-Food Giant Rolls Out A Taco-Fried Chicken Hybrid

(CBS) — Diners looking to push the envelope, or maybe the farthest reaches of their belts, may be in luck: Taco Bell has a taco with a fried chicken “shell.”

The Naked Chicken Chalupa will be available nationally at Taco Bells Jan. 26, the company announced Wednesday.

The shell is 4 ounces of antibiotic-free white meat. Inside is shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch dressing.

Taco Bell does not say how many calories are packed in the combo.

“Something this delicious yet different is bound to ruffle some feathers; some might even cluck their tongues at it,” Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell Corp., said in a news release. “However, we feel confident that once our fans get a taste of the Naked Chicken Chalupa they are going to understand exactly why this is our next big, fun and craveable innovation, following in the footsteps of the Doritos Locos Tacos five years ago and the Quesalupa just last year.”

Taco Bell test-drove the creation recently in Bakersfield, Calif. and Kansas City, Mo.

Taco Bell’s fast-food sister chain, KFC, drew notice in recent years for its own exercise in extreme fried chicken: The Double Down. It was two fried chicken breasts, in lieu of a bun, with melted cheese and bacon in between.