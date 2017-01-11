Man Suffers Graze Wound In Back Of The Yards Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suffered a graze wound in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 28-year-old man was driving just before 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Paulina when someone on foot fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to his forearm and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)