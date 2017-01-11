Police: Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Dies In Crash On Edens

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person driving a stolen vehicle was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on the Edens Expressway near north suburban Northfield, according to police.

About 12:15 p.m., a black 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding south on Interstate 94 near Willow Road when the driver attempted to change lanes and crashed, Illinois State Police said. The vehicle drove up a grassy embankment to the right side of the road and struck a fence and pole.

The female driver of the Tahoe, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seat belt and taken to Evanston Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information about the death.

The Tahoe was reported stolen out of Waukegan, police said.

The middle and right southbound lanes of I-94 were closed for an investigation.

