Adler Planetarium Reports Record-High Attendance

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Adler Planetarium recorded its highest attendance in more than two decades with attractive new exhibits and shows that take on scientific questions.

Adler reported 570,000 visitors in 2016. That is more than the site has seen at any point since 1993 when admission was free.

The planetarium’s president is Michelle B. Larson. She says more people are coming because the exhibits make them feel more involved. They include award-winning exhibits and popular presentations which explore questions such as why Pluto is no longer a planet.

Adler officials hope to welcome more visitors this year with additional exhibits and events including a viewing party for the first solar eclipse in 38 years that will be visible in the U.S.

