Indiana Toll Road Closed For Icy Road Conditions In Gary

January 12, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: I-80, I-94, Icy Roads, Indiana Toll Road, Multiple Crashes, Traffic, Weather

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Icy road conditions closed the Indiana Toll Road and caused multiple crashes Thursday morning in Gary.

The westbound lanes of I-80/94 were closed shortly after 5 a.m. near Cline Avenue due to the slick roadway, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said “multiple” cars slid off the road near Calumet Avenue. Minor injuries were reported.

As of 6:45 a.m., salt trucks had been dispatched to the area, but it was not immediately known when the tollway would reopen to traffic.

The National Weather Service put a freezing rain advisory into effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Freezing rain or drizzle could cause ice accumulations of up to a tenth to an inch in Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Kane and DeKalb counties, as well as Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

