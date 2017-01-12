LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Man Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash In Waukegan

January 12, 2017 10:39 AM
Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in north suburban Waukegan.

David Gutierrez-Vasquez, 47, was driving east on Belvidere Road just west of River Road about 5:25 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, according to Waukegan police.

His vehicle crossed the grassy median separating the eastbound and westbound lanes of Belvidere, and was struck by two vehicles heading west, according to police.

Gutierrez-Vasquez, of North Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One of the other drivers involved suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital, police said. The third drier was not injured.

Investigators believe weather was a factor in the crash, police said.

No citations have been issued.

