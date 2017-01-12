Parents Worried About Shootings Near Southwest Side Elementary School

(CBS) – There are concerns over children’s safety after the second deadly shooting in less than a month near a Southwest Side elementary school.

Multiple people were shot Wednesday night inside a car in the Brighton Park neighborhood. It happened just steps away from James Shields Elementary School.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar talks to many who fear the neighborhood is too violent for their kids.

As school let out for the day at Shields, Chicago police were visible Thursday — just one day after people were shot, one fatally, steps from the place these parents send their kids every day. The local alderman says an assault rifle was used in the crime.

In a separate shooting, two people were killed.

“I’m trying to transfer her out of here because it’s been happening way too much,” parent Erica Lopez says.

Says parent Sara Reschly: “As a mom who lives right here, it’s very upsetting to know that assault rifles are being used on the streets.”

Patrick Brosnan heads the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council.

“We are doing as much as we can with the resources that we have,” he says.

15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez, the council and police are all working to bring more resources to combat gang activity in the area.