Parents Worried About Shootings Near Southwest Side Elementary School

January 12, 2017 9:49 PM By Charlie De Mar
Filed Under: Charlie De Mar, Shields Elementary School

(CBS) – There are concerns over children’s safety after the second deadly shooting in less than a month near a Southwest Side elementary school.

Multiple people were shot Wednesday night inside a car in the Brighton Park neighborhood. It happened just steps away from James Shields Elementary School.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar talks to many who fear the neighborhood is too violent for their kids.

As school let out for the day at Shields, Chicago police were visible Thursday — just one day after people were shot, one fatally, steps from the place these parents send their kids every day. The local alderman says an assault rifle was used in the crime.

In a separate shooting, two people were killed.

“I’m trying to transfer her out of here because it’s been happening way too much,” parent Erica Lopez says.

Says parent Sara Reschly: “As a mom who lives right here, it’s very upsetting to know that assault rifles are being used on the streets.”

Patrick Brosnan heads the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council.

“We are doing as much as we can with the resources that we have,” he says.

15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez, the council and police are all working to bring more resources to combat gang activity in the area.

More from Charlie De Mar

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia