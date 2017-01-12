Report: Brian Urlacher Receives Temporary Custody Of Son After Boy’s Stepfather Dies In Shooting In House

January 12, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Brian Urlacher, Chicago Bears

(CBS) Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher has received temporary custody of his 11-year-old son after the boy’s stepfather was killed in shooting in his home, the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday.

Urlacher filed an emergency motion in Cook County, citing safety concerns for son Kennedy after the boy’s stepfather, Ryan Karageorge, died from a gunshot wound on Dec. 29, the Tribune reported. The request was granted.

Urlacher shares joint custody of Kennedy with the boy’s mother, Tyna Robertson. Kennedy is now with Urlacher in Arizona, where Urlacher resides with his wife and two daughters, the Tribune reported.

Karageorge died after attempting to unload a gun in the house, according to court documents the Tribune discovered, but Urlacher believed there were “suspicious circumstances.”

Read the full story here for more details.

