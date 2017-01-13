BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet

84-Year-Old Man Crashes Car Into Park Ridge Home

January 13, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: car crash, Northwest Suburb, Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 84-year-old man crashed a car into a home in northwest suburban Park Ridge on Friday morning.

About 10:50 a.m., police were called to the house in the 1300 block of South Greenwood, according to Park Ridge police.

The vehicle was heading north on Greenwood near Granville when the driver blew a stop sign and left the road, hitting a tree and a lamppost. The car then continued on until crashing through the side of the home, police said.

Police believe the driver may have suffered some of medical emergency prior to the accident.

Two residents were inside the home at the time, but neither was injured, police said.

The driver, a Park Ridge resident, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He was cited for several traffic violations.

Park Ridge building inspectors surveyed the damage to the home, and said the residents can move back in after board-up efforts are complete, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia