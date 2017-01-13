BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet

Reports: Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Rondon, Grimm

January 13, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Hector Rondon

(CBS) The Cubs have avoided arbitration with a pair of relievers.

Chicago and right-hander Hector Rondon have reached a one-year, $5.8-million deal, according to multiple reports. The Cubs also signed right-hander Justin Grimm to a one-year, $1.825-million deal, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Rondon had a 3.53 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 54 games for Chicago last season. He struggled in September after returning from a triceps injury and fell out of in manager Joe Maddon’s bullpen, pitching primarily in low-leverage situations in the postseason.

Grimm had a 4.10 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 68 appearances in 2016.

The Cubs still have two arbitration-eligible pitchers they haven’t settled with yet: Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop.

Friday marks the final day for the sides to reach an agreement before advancing to the next stage of the arbitration process, which involves exchanging salary figures and then trying to settle again. Arbitration hearings, if needed, take place in February. Teams typically prefer to avoid arbitration so as not to create any hard feelings with players.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia