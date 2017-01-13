Reports: Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Rondon, Grimm

(CBS) The Cubs have avoided arbitration with a pair of relievers.

Chicago and right-hander Hector Rondon have reached a one-year, $5.8-million deal, according to multiple reports. The Cubs also signed right-hander Justin Grimm to a one-year, $1.825-million deal, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Rondon had a 3.53 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 54 games for Chicago last season. He struggled in September after returning from a triceps injury and fell out of in manager Joe Maddon’s bullpen, pitching primarily in low-leverage situations in the postseason.

Grimm had a 4.10 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 68 appearances in 2016.

The Cubs still have two arbitration-eligible pitchers they haven’t settled with yet: Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop.

Friday marks the final day for the sides to reach an agreement before advancing to the next stage of the arbitration process, which involves exchanging salary figures and then trying to settle again. Arbitration hearings, if needed, take place in February. Teams typically prefer to avoid arbitration so as not to create any hard feelings with players.