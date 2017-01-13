Man Charged With Fatal Shooting In Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was denied Thursday for a Humboldt Park man charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Tony T. Browley, 40, faces a felony count of first-degree murder in 28-year-old Sergio Zaragoza’s death on Sept. 11, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Just after 3 p.m, Zaragoza got into an argument with a female in the 1600 block of North Karlov when the argument turned physical, authorities said at the time.

During the fight, Browley walked up, pulled out a gun and shot Zaragoza in the chest, authorities said.

Zaragoza, who lived a block north of the shooting, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died at 3:47 p.m.

Browley, of the 1000 block of North Kedzie, was jailed without bond at a Thursday hearing, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 30.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)