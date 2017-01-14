Boy, 16, Seriously Hurt In West Englewood Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old was shot in the upper torso and abdomen at 11:44 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Honore, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

