BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Boy, 16, Seriously Hurt In West Englewood Shooting

January 14, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: shooting, West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old was shot in the upper torso and abdomen at 11:44 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Honore, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia