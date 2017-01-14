BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Butler, Wade Lead Bulls Past Pelicans, 107-99

January 14, 2017 6:59 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his return from flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in the Chicago Bulls’ 107-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

After the Pelicans cut a 15-point second-half deficit to one point early in the fourth, Wade scored six straight points to push the advantage to 85-80. Wade made it 89-82 with a 3-pointer, and spun off a defender to convert a three-point play for a 102-91 lead with 2:27 left.

Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for New Orleans. The Pelicans won two straight on the road.

Butler returned after missing two games. He didn’t show any fatigue early on by scoring 19 points in the first half as the Bulls led 55-45 at the half. Davis, who missed New Orleans’ victory at Brooklyn on Thursday’ night because of a sore left hip, had 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the half.

The Bulls extended the lead early in second half. Butler threw down a dunk, then on a break, Wade set up Butler for a layup that made it 63-48.

Former Bull E’Twaun Moore kept the Pelicans in the game in the second half. His 3-pointer cut the lead to 66-60, and kept them within six at the end of the third quarter with another 3. He was 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 16 points.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Moore made his first four shots against his former team for 10 points in the first half. He was 2 for 2 from 3-point range.

Bulls: Denzel Valentine also played after missing Thursday’s loss to the Knicks with the flu. … In his third game back after being benched 5 1/2 games, Rondo had six points and five assists Former Cubs catcher David Ross sat courtside, and received a loud ovation as he was introduced to the crowd. His World Series Game 7 home run was played on the video board to the delight of the Cubs fans.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Indiana on Monday in the final game of a five-game trip.

Bulls: At Memphis on Sunday. Wade is skipping the trip to rest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia