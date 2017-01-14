BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Cops: Orlando Identity Thieves Ran $20K On Credit Cards In Gurnee

January 14, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Credit Card Theft, fraud, Gurnee, identity theft, Orlando

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three Orlando residents were charged with identity theft after flying to Chicago and allegedly committing about $20,000 in credit card fraud in north suburban Gurnee.

Police received several reports of credit card fraud on Wednesday from multiple Gurnee businesses, according to Gurnee police. The suspect descriptions in each report were similar, and a vehicle was identified that had been registered to a rental company.

Officials found the vehicle at a hotel with three people in one of the rooms, along with evidence and proceeds from the crimes, police said.

Police learned that the three had flown into O’Hare International Airport and rented the vehicle to drive to Gurnee with the sole purpose of committing crimes, police said.

Stephine JeanPhilippe, 22, Tariq D. Henderson, 21, and Elizabeth D. Garcia, 18, were all arrested and charged with four counts of identity theft and seven counts of altered or counterfeited credit cards.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia