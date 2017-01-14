Dozens Attend CPD’s Recruitment Information Session

CHICAGO (CBS) – Dozens showed up Saturday at the Chicago Police academy to learn more about what it takes to be a Chicago police officer.

The department hopes to hire nearly 1,000 officers in the next few years.

Now more than ever, 19-year-old Delia Gallegos said she wants to be a Chicago Police officer.

“Seeing the tour and getting more information,” Gallegos said. “This is what I was meant to do.”

Her parents both work for the department. Criticism toward their line of work motivated her to come to the recruiting event.

“My father was not like that,” Gallegos said. “I wanted to train to be a police officer to show others there is people who are willing to protect and serve them like they are supposed to do.”

Even after the Department of Justice released a report saying Chicago Police have engaged in a pattern of unreasonable force, many of these applicants said that is the reason they are here.

“I feel that it’s the perfect time to become an officer because of all the negativity,” said applicant, Matthew Kostkiewicz.

“It’s important for me to be a figure to my community,” said applicant Dewan Mullins.” Especially people of color and race.”

And while it is too early to tell if they will make it through the process, Superintendent Eddie Johnson told CBS 2 he wants new officers and current ones to get better training.

“We owe it to the officers to give them the best training possible,” Johnson said. “And to the citizens of Chicago to ensure them these officers are highly trained.”

Applications to become a Chicago Police officer are being accepted through Jan. 31.