Immigration Activists Hold Protest Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

CHICAGO (CBS) – Across the county, immigration activists are holding protests aimed at President-elect Donald Trump.

Hundreds rallied Saturday for immigration rights in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

The protest comes less than a week before Trump is sworn in. About 1,000 people filled the Teacher’s Union Hall on Saturday morning in West Town.

Some expressed feat that the Trump administration will stop relatives in other countries from joining them here in the U.S.

Activists said that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally do not plan to leave, despite Trump’s calls for a border wall and more deportations. But they still live in fear.

“People are scared,” said Mildred Garcia Gomez. “There’s so much fear. People are like ‘I’m not going to travel anymore. I’m not going to come out of the house, I’m just going to stay in the house and isolate myself.’”

This week House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that congressional republicans are working with the Trump transition team on a solution for immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids.