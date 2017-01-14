BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Immigration Activists Hold Protest Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

January 14, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Audrina Bigos, Immigration Rights, president-elect Trump

CHICAGO (CBS) – Across the county, immigration activists are holding protests aimed at President-elect Donald Trump.

Hundreds rallied Saturday for immigration rights in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

The protest comes less than a week before Trump is sworn in. About 1,000 people filled the Teacher’s Union Hall on Saturday morning in West Town.

Some expressed feat that the Trump administration will stop relatives in other countries from joining them here in the U.S.

Activists said that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally do not plan to leave, despite Trump’s calls for a border wall and more deportations. But they still live in fear.

“People are scared,” said Mildred Garcia Gomez. “There’s so much fear. People are like ‘I’m not going to travel anymore. I’m not going to come out of the house, I’m just going to stay in the house and isolate myself.’”

This week House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that congressional republicans are working with the Trump transition team on a solution for immigrants brought illegally to this country as kids.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia