Man Dies After Lowell Crash

LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) — A 58-year-old man died in a crash Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

Emergency responders were called about 9 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of East 181st Ave. in Lowell, Ind., according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. William L. Rayner, the driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro that crashed, was unresponsive when authorities arrived at the scene. No other passengers were inside the Camaro.

Rayner, of the 500 block of Orchard Ave. in Hebron, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:59 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death was expected Sunday.

The crash remained under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

