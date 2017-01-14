BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Man Dies After Lowell Crash

January 14, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Lowell Indiana

LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) — A 58-year-old man died in a crash Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

Emergency responders were called about 9 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of East 181st Ave. in Lowell, Ind., according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. William L. Rayner, the driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro that crashed, was unresponsive when authorities arrived at the scene. No other passengers were inside the Camaro.

Rayner, of the 500 block of Orchard Ave. in Hebron, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:59 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death was expected Sunday.

The crash remained under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

