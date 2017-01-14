BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Marquette Beats DePaul, 83-58

January 14, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: DePaul Blue Demons, Marquette Golden Eagles

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew Rowsey sank 6-of-7 3-point attempts and scored a season-high 24 points to lead Marquette to an 83-58 victory over DePaul on Saturday.

Katin Reinhardt added three 3-pointers and a season-high 19 points for the Golden Eagles (12-5, 3-2 Big East), who won their second straight by shooting 62.5 percent, including 13-of-27 (48 percent) from 3-point range. Duane Wilson had seven assists.

Billy Garrett scored 12 points and Darrick Wood 11 for the Blue Demons (8-10, 1-4), who have lost six of their last seven.

Marquette closed the final 8½ minutes of the first half by outscoring DePaul 32-9 for a 52-31 lead. The run included five of Rowsey’s 3-pointers. Marquette had all but one of their 3-pointers in the first half.

The lead remained in double figures, reaching a high 29 points late in the game on Rowsey’s final trey.

