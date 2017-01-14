Police: 3 Killed, 5 Wounded In Shootings To Start MLK Day Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were shot across the city in the first 12 hours of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, leaving three dead, according to Chicago Police.

The most recent killing happened about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Englewood on the South Side, where at least five people went into a house in the 6000 block of South Carpenter and shot two people repeatedly. A man thought to be between 25 and 35 years old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old woman was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 20-year-old man slain shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was driving east on 72nd Street when a white Ford Explorer pulled up to him near Washtenaw Avenue and someone inside it shot him in the chest. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The first fatal shooting happened about 4 p.m. in Austin on the West Side, where a 21-year-old man got into an argument with someone who shot him repeatedly in the 600 block of North Central Avenue. He died at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the victims’ names.

A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in the weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting, which happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday inside a Little Village restaurant. He got into an argument with a group of people, and one of them pulled out a gun to shoot him “numerous times, police said. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Less than an hour earlier in the same neighborhood, someone in a passing vehicle opened fire on a 21-year-old man standing outside in the 2300 block of South Kedzie at 11:40 p.m. He was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Ten minutes earlier, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a Washington Heights neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Far South Side. It happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Sangamon, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition with an arm wound, police said.

The first nonfatal attack of the weekend happened about 5:15 p.m. in West Garfield Park, where a 19-year-old man heard gunfire in the 4000 block of West Madison and realized he’d been hit in the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Nine people were shot in Chicago last weekend.

