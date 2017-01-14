17-Year Old In Critical Condition After Shooting At Little Village Restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired early Saturday morning inside a restaurant near Ogden and Pulaski in the Little Village neighborhood and a 17-year old was hit multiple times.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the latest on what CBS has learned about the victim and the search for the shooting Saturday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was out for a late night snack and now he is in critical condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

About 12:30 a.m., he was inside a restaurant in the 4000 block of West Ogden when he got into a fight with a group of people, according to Chicago Police.

Surveillance cameras captured all the violence on video. The video shows what appears to be a tussle between someone entering ‘Sanchez’s Tacos’ and someone already inside.

Police said a group of men became involved in the fight and it ended with gunshots. A 17-year old suffered multiple bullet wounds.

Police could be seen tagging nearly 20 casings. Police did not say if the victim and shooter knew each other.

No one is in custody right now, but that could soon change. Area Central is investigating.